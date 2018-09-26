We are talking our way out of tough times: Malik

DUBAI: Shoaib Malik had a calm and composed look that only comes with experience and, if you are a batsman, if you have been putting enough runs on the board.

It was hardly surprising that as the Pakistani players walked into the ICC Academy for a training session, Malik was the only one exuding confidence. After all, he is perhaps the only one, who has managed to do his job in an otherwise under-performing Pakistan team that is still smarting from a morale-shattering nine-wicket defeat against India — their second against the arch-rivals in five days. So how to do overcome such huge setbacks? Well, if you ask Shoaib Malik he would tell you that the best way to cope with a losing spree is to talk your way out of it.

“I think the best thing is to sit down and talk about it and come out with a different plan,” Malik told reporters on Tuesday ahead of Pakistan’s virtual Asia Cup semifinal against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

“If the plans are not working then we must sit down and devise some other plan. We have lost to India in two games, there are areas where we have to improve. So we have discussed them, we have been communicating and you will see improvement. We are going through some tough times. But this is not the end of the world. There will be changes as we will be changing plans for individuals. Malik guided Pakistan to a narrow win in a thrilling Super Fours game against Afghanistan and then also top-scored with 78 in the crushing defeat against India on Sunday. But the rest of the batting line-up has so far failed to fire.

Malik agreed that pressure has been playing some role. “No doubt there is pressure when you play against top teams. If someone says that there is no pressure he would be lying. I would say that we have lack of experience though we are not lacking in skills.

“We have to see at India’s system, how they develop their players. They are the best side in the world. You have to give confidence to the players, that management has given, the captain has given, selection committee has given. PCB chairman came to the dressing room after the match and he also gave us confidence. He said that you must give it your best shot and that winning and losing was part of the game.”