Frenchman gets first fine for street harassment

ÉVRY: A French court has fined a man for insulting a woman during an assault on a bus, the first conviction under a new law that punishes sexual harassment in public spaces, judicial sources said Tuesday. The prosecutor’s office in the south Paris suburb of Evry said the incident occurred last Wednesday when the 30-year-old man, visibly drunk, boarded the bus and spotted a 21-year-old woman. He slapped her on the buttocks, called her a “whore” and referred to the size of her breasts, comments which prompted the court on Friday to fine him 300 euros ($350) under the anti-harassment law passed last month. He was also sentenced to three months in jail for physical abuse. The woman managed to alert the driver who locked the bus’s doors until the police arrived, enabling the offender’s arrest. French women have increasingly been speaking up about sexual assault and harassment in the wake of the MeToo movement.