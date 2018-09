US imposes sanctions on Venezuelan president’s wife

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury went after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s inner circle Tuesday, imposing sanctions on his wife, vice president and other close associates. Treasury named Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, a former attorney general and the president’s wife, as one of the figures who has helped Maduro retain his grip on power, along with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. The other officials sanctioned are described as members of Maduro’s inner circle — Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez. “Treasury will continue to impose a financial toll on those responsible for Venezuela’s tragic decline, and the networks and front-men they use to mask their illicit wealth,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.