Wed September 26, 2018
World

A
Agencies
September 26, 2018

New Zealand PM brings baby to UN assembly

UNITED NATIONS, United States: New Zealand’s prime minister, who shot to international fame for giving birth while in office, turned heads Monday by bringing her three-month-old daughter into the UN assembly hall. Jacinda Ardern, 38, is only the second world leader to ever give birth while in the office.

The first was the late Benazir Bhutto, who was prime minister of Pakistan when her daughter was born in 1990. The premier was photographed kissing and bouncing up and down daughter Neve in the main assembly hall next to partner Clarke Gayford, at a plenary meeting known as the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, which she also addressed. Gayford, who is a television fishing show host and who plans to be the main caregiver for their daughter, tweeted a picture of the infant’s UN diplomatic photo ID that classified her as “New Zealand first baby”. “I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change. Great yarn for her 21st,” he wrote. Ardern became prime minister in October just three months after taking charge of the Labour Party as it languished in the polls.

She returned to work last month after a six-week maternity leave. She had already announced that they would travel as a family to the United Nations in New York, where she will address the General Assembly.

