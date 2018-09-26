LHC orders removal of barricades at Hamza’s house

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town to remove all kinds of hurdles and barricades outside Judicial Colony (Phase-I) residence of opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif at 3pm.

As the proceedings commenced, the judge asked have all the hurdles been removed? At this the petitioner’s counsel advocate Azhar Siddique implored the court that all hurdles have not been removed, adding some pickets of security officials of private companies are still there. Justice Qureshi directed the AC Model Town as well as LDA officials to visit the venue and remove all hurdles and barricades from there.

Ashrafi: The police told the Lahore High Court on Tuesday that official security could not be provided to Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, chairman of his own faction of Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. A report submitted before the court on behalf of Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) stated that the police security of Ashrafi had been withdrawn in light of a general order passed by the Supreme Court of withdrawing all police personnel engaged for security of VIP personalities.

Ashrafi had filed a petition challenging withdrawal of his police security. Moreover, the report said Ashrafi had no need of security as per reports of different secret agencies. The petitioner could hire private security, if he deemed necessary, subject to permission from the provincial government, the report added.