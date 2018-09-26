Teachers take out protest rally in Jamrud

JAMRUD: The teachers belonging to Khyber district on Tuesday staged a protest to press the authorities for acceptance of their demands. Led Khyber Agency Teachers' Association president Nasir Shah Afridi, general secretary Attiqur Rehman and senior teacher Sarwar Afridi, the protesters were holding banners inscribed with slogans against Agency Account Officer Gohar and Agency Education Officer Jadoon Khan Wazir.