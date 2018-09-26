IIU marks National Day of Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: The Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University organised a ceremony to mark 88th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on its Faisal Masjid campus here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Saudi ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al- Malki as the chief guest, who said the two countries shared joys and grieves. He said strong Pak-Saudi ties would further get strengthened through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The ambassador thanked the IIU for arranging the ceremony and said that soon the university will have positive news from Saudi Arabia. He didn't elaborate on it. The envoy maintained that leaderships of both countries agreed on bilateral minister level talks for cooperation and soon KSA delegation will meet the relevant officials of government.

The ambassador was earlier warmly received by the children of the IIU schools, who sung national anthem of both nations. Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, said no force can separate Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He added that both nations share a bond of love, brotherhood and Islamic values. Maulana Ashrafi said the IIU and Faisal Masjid were major symbols of Pak-Saudi strong ties.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai while congratulating the Saudi Arabia on its national day said the university had commemorated this day with love and happiness. He praised the Saudi ambassador and declared him a bridge for further enhancing the cooperation between both countries.

He said the Saudi ambassador had won the hearts of Pakistani people. He thanked KSA government for continuous support to IIUI and hoped that relationship will grow stronger with the passage of time.

IIU president Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said Pakistan is a blessing of the Almighty Allah and Saudi-Pak relations are exemplary and getting stronger with every passing day. He thanked KSA leadership for support of the IIU and conveyed love and felicitations on national day from the varsity population. He also hailed the efforts made Saudi KSA Ambassador for Pak-Saudi relations.

Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of Pak-Saudi relations. A cake was also cut at the end of ceremony to commemorate the Saudi National Day.