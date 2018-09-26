People in Wana protest Indian Army chief’s threats

WANA: The residents of various areas in Barmal tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday took out a rally to protest the Indian army chief's threats to Pakistan.

The protest was staged in Barmal tehsil near Angoor Ada. Led by Maulana Aasamuddin Wazir, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India, they vowed that they would fight along with the soldiers to defend the country.

Holding the Pakistani flags, the protesters walked through various areas and gathered at Angoor Ada where they chanted slogans against the Indian army and Indian government for hurling threats against Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Aasamuddin said that Pakistan was capable of giving a tit for tat reply to India if it indulged in any adventurism. "Ten million people living in erstwhile tribal areas will stand by Pakistan Army in the war against India," he said. He added they would sacrifice their lives for safeguarding the country.