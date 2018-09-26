Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at Chitral and Bunji. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Mithi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 31°C, minimum was 19.8°C and humidity level in the morning was 63 per cent.