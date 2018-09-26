HEC, World Bank to work on tertiary education

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and World Bank (WB) have begun talks to enhance tertiary education quality by supporting academic excellence in strategic sectors, strengthening employable mid-level skills, and innovative modes of delivery and digitisation.

In this regard, the World Bank Agahee team called on HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri during its visit to Pakistan. The WB mission, headed by Tazeen Fasih, includes Umbreen Arif, Benoit and Ghazala Mahmood.

Talking to the delegation, Dr. Banuri said the HEC is employing Information Technology tools to bring improvement in its operating procedures and systems including attestation and accreditation. “We need to fully exploit the IT-based change,” he underlined.

He said the university campus system needs improvement by judicious resource management and responsible exercise of autonomy. He said HEC wants universities to value the resources they have. “We need to guide them to become stand-alone entities that earn and maximise their resources,” he stated. He stressed the need for filling efficiency gaps in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and overall higher education system in Pakistan.

Sharing his vision with the WB Agahee team, Dr. Banuri said the HEC eyes making Pakistani universities fully autonomous which may be a model for other higher education institutions. “We intend to select 15 universities and develop them as autonomous institutions in the next three years on the basis of their commitment to quality,” he revealed. He underscored that the universities will be encouraged to conduct fundraising drives and activities so that they may proceed towards their own financial autonomy. International universities will also be invited to assist Pakistani universities and transfer their operating models of autonomous universities. He emphasised on leveraging sports activities conducted by Pakistan University Sports Board to hunt talent and generate funds.

Dr. Banuri said the HEC is working on establishment of National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) and restructuring trainings modules for university faculty. NAHE will help produce potential university leadership and conduct trainings of in-service and newly inducted faculty. He further said that academic learned societies will also be revived. He also stressed the need for improving quality of research journals produced in the country.

Apart from the WB Agahee team’s direct meetings with HEC focal persons, the team meetings will also cover discussions with WB procurement staff, and environment and safeguards team.