BZU expels 10 students for disturbing peace

MULTAN: The Bahauddin Zakariya University discipline committee Tuesday expelled 10 students for disturbing peace and promoting brawls, said the officials.

All the expelled students belonged to the People’s Students Federation (PSF). Talking to The News, BZU resident officer Prof Dr Muqarab Akbar said that the discipline committee had also fined Rs1,000 to each student and their entry into the university had been restricted.

Those who expelled were Ahmed Tabassum Jatt, Naveed Ghazanfar, Sumail Jutt, Rana Junaid, Waqas Gujjar, M Usman, Rana Naveed, Abdur Rehman, Rashid Ahmed, Wahid Niazi and Ramzan.

The expelled students were charged with torturing members of Baloch Students Organisation. These students had been involved in the incidents of beating their classmates. Prof Akbar said the committee had conducted meetings on September 11, 12 and 18 and deeply investigated all incidents, including beating of a Baloch student Khalil Khan Bugti in Umar Hall. These students also demonstrated violence at the DVM department on September 7.

The committee heard the students’ version and decided their termination from the university, he added. He said the expelled students may file their appeals before the BZU syndicate chairman within 15 days of notification.