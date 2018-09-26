Levies Subedar laid to rest in Khar

KHAR: The Levies Subedar Sarfaraz, who had embraced martyrdom a day earlier, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Shahgo village on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioners of Khar, Arif Khan Yousafzai and Nawagai Anwarul Haq, political and local dignitaries attended his funeral prayers. Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Khan and other district administration officials laid the floral wreaths at the grave of the martyr.

Subedar Sarfaraz was martyred when he was on his way to his post after performing duty with the polio team in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district a day earlier.