IT minister opens 18th ITCN expo

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said Pakistan could only compete in the world by adopting modern information technology (IT).

“It is aim of the government to digitalise the whole country, especially Karachi,” the minister said while talking to media after inaugurating the 18th ITCN Asia IT & Telecom Show and Fire and Safety Asia.

“Pakistan had lost many IT growth opportunities since 1990 but all were lost.”

He also said the government was planning to set up a regulatory authority to modernise information technology in Pakistan. “An announcement in this regard will be made soon,” he added.

After inauguration, the federal minister visited various halls and also addressed at a conference on ‘Role of IT and Challenges in China Pakistan Economic Corridor’.