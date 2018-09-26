Cotton unchanged

KARACHI: Trading activity increased at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rate remained unchanged.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rate unchanged at Rs8,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,681/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates were also kept firm at Rs8,260/maund and Rs8,852/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said trade increased in the market, while demand was also balanced that kept the prices firm.

Karachi cotton market recorded 22 transactions of around 15,000 bales at the rate of Rs7,900/maund to Rs8,275/maund. Deals were reported from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Shadan Lund, Ahmedpur East, Dera Ghazi Khan, Fazilpur, Shujabad, Rajanpur and a few other stations.