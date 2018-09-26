Trump accuses OPEC of ‘rip-off’ as calls for lower prices

United Nations: US President Donald Trump accused members of the OPEC oil cartel of “ripping off” the world on Tuesday as he called for a lowering of fuel prices.

“The United States stands ready to export our abundant affordable supply of oil, clean coal, and natural gas,” Trump told the United Nations General Assembly.

“OPEC and OPEC nations are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don’t like it. Nobody should like it.”

Earlier, President Trump, in a tweet, linked US support for Middle Eastern countries to oil prices and repeatedly urged OPEC to lower prices.

OPEC and its allies reduced oil output in August as a drop in Iranian supply due to US sanctions. Global energy demand is expected to grow by 33 percent to 2040, the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Mohammad Barkindo said, citing the group’s long-term world oil outlook, released on Sunday.

Oil would continue to have a predominant role in the energy mix for the foreseeable future, Barkindo said.