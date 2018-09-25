Money laundering case: SC stops special court from unfreezing accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted for probing the on-going Rs35 billion money laundering case disclosed to the Supreme Court that 33 more suspicious accounts have been detected.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandyaal and Justice Ijazul Ahsen resumed hearing into a suo moto case regarding an investigation into the fake transactions worth billions of rupees conducted through several mainstream banks via ‘benami’ accounts.

The court ordered shifting of Anwar Majeed, CEO Omni Group, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed as well as Hussain Lewai, the co-accused persons, to jail after the medical board constituted for evaluating their health status considered them fit for undergoing interrogation. The apex court also refrained lower courts from unfreezing bank accounts of the accused.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Frayal Talpur and others are the respondents in the instant matter being investigated by the FIA for using fake accounts and their alleged involvement in fraudulent bank transactions to the tune of Rs35 billion.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director General Economic Crime Wing Ehsan Sadiq, head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) while submitting a progress report before the apex court, stated that 33 more suspicious accounts have been unearthed adding that news accounts detected are being scrutinized. It is pertinent to mentioned here that on September the Supreme Court had constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team to probe into the money laundering and fake accounts case.

The court had held that in the present case, formation of a JIT is imperative and necessary for the purpose of conducting a thorough investigation.

Members of the JIT include Ahsan Sadiq, Additional Director General (Economic Crime Wing), FIA Headquarters, Islamabad, Imran Latif Minhas, Commissioner-IR (Corporate Zone), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad, Majid Hussain, Joint Director BID-I, State Bank of Pakistan, Islamabad, Noman Aslam, Director, National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad, Muhammad Afzal, Director, Specialized Companies Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad; and Brigadier Shahid Parvez of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The court had directed that the JIT was required to submit its progress report after every 15 days.

In pursuance of the court’s direction, the JIT revealed to the apex court on Monday that as per probe so far made, some 334 persons were involved and made transactions in the bank accounts in question. The JIT head further told the court that 210 companies had links with the fake bank accounts.

During the course of hearing, the Chief Justice inquired if there was any progress made on the investigations regarding money that was sent through sea launches? Ahsen Sadiq replied in the negative.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that Arif Khan, an accountant of Omni Group, also has an integral role in the matter. The JIT head submitted that Arif was not in Pakistan and he has no information about in which country he is residing.

The FIA Additional Director General further contended that efforts are underway for the repatriation of the accused in the instant case adding that they are also coordinating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for sharing the relevant records in order to conduct the investigation in an effective manner.

He further submitted that 47 companies related to fake accounts have direct nexus with Omni Group. To a court query, the JIT head submitted that Omni Group owns 16 sugar mills.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice asked Shahid Hamid, counsel for Omni Group, as to why all the expenditures of JIT should not be borne by the Omni Group. The Chief Justice observed as to why the government should pay if someone else has stolen money.

The learned counsel contended that all their accounts have been frozen and they even don’t have the money to pay salaries to their employees as well.

The court then directed that the special court should not issue a ruling on Omni Group’s petition to unfreeze their accounts. Chief Justice directed that the special court should not give any rulings without informing the Supreme Court. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for 10 days

Meanwhile, the court directed shifting of Anwar Majeed, Chief Executive Omni Group, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed as well as Hussain Lawai to jail after the medical board constituted for evaluating their health status declared them fit to join the interrogation.

On Last hearing the court had constituted a medical board to evaluate the health status of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The court had directed for constitution of a medical board led by Surgeon General of Pakistan Lt Gen Zahid Hameed.

On Monday, Additional Attorney General submitted a report, filed by the Medical Board. The court was informed that the board while referring to Anwar Majeed recommended that the patient is considered to have normal cardiac status and he is advised to continue minimal medication which he is taking for the control of blood pressure.

He is considered fit at present to undergo interrogation”, the Board recommended .

Similarly referring to the status of Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Anwar Majeed, the Board recommended that this patient requires surgical management for hemorrhoids. At present he can managed outside hospital stteting however, he should be kept under observation for any acute problems like increased bleeding per rectum, till surgery is performed .

The board further said moreover, he may also be counseled for early surgical treatment.