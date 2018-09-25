Tue September 25, 2018
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 25, 2018

LNG accords to be brought forth

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday decided to bring forth all agreements pertaining to liquefied natural gas (LNG) import in the previous government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the maiden Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting which decided to set up comprehensive and transparent monitoring system of water distribution that will provide accurate and well in-time information to the federating units. Lack of correct information creates complexities. For the reason, the federal government is taking appropriate steps within shortest possible time.

In a landmark understanding, the federal and provincial governments have reached consensus to follow AGN Qazi formula in totality for net hydel profits. The meeting deliberated on a seven-point agenda including the issues of energy and water. According to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the meeting discussed import of LNG, launching a countrywide cleanliness drive and setting up a task force for streamlining regulatory functions.

The Petroleum, Exploration and Production Policy 2012 and matters pertaining to Workers Welfare Fund and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) also came under discussion during the meeting. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan besides Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Minister for Finance Asad Umer attended the meeting. The council asked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to evolve formula to improve coordination between the provinces and federal government for creation of harmony on the question of imparting uniform education. The commission has been asked to have consultations with the provinces and the task should be completed within one month.

According to sources, a decision was made for identical rules and regulations of federal and provincial food authorities.

During the session, chief ministers apprised the council of recommendations and issues. The prime minister assured the chief ministers that the provinces would be taken into confidence on all important national matters. He stressed on making provinces more autonomous and the need to make sure that the distribution of resources was transparent.

The sources said the prime minister vowed to utilise all resources in order to ensure water supply to Karachi. He sought recommendations from provincial government and Ministry of Water Resources on provision of an additional 1200 cusecs water to Karachi.

The sources further said that the forum pondered over energy projects, provincial needs and resources in Balochistan. The prime minister stressed on the need for improvement of educational standard in Balochistan and directed the HEC to take measures in coordination with the provincial government.

He told the meeting that the services of Shaukat Khanam Hospital would be extended to Balochistan for the provision of healthcare facilities, particularly, the diagnosis of cancer.

He assured all out cooperation of the Federal Government to the provinces in all matters. He said the Federal Government was committed to make the CCI an effective platform and to play a positive role for the resolution of issues among the provinces and strengthen the federation.

