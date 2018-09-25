Tue September 25, 2018
National

NNI
September 25, 2018

Instant divorce may become punishable offence

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on September 26 will deliberate on declaring triple Talaq or instant divorce a punishable offence to discourage impulsive divorce by men.

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said clerics will be taken into confidence regarding the matter which, he added, creates problems for women.

He said the council has recommended six-month imprisonment or Rs100,000 fine or both as punishments for instant divorce, adding that the CII members were asked to recommend the nature of punishments by authorities concerned. Ayaz said the issue of child marriage is also included in the agenda of the session. He expressed the hope that the session would come up with drafts copies of marriage and divorce certificates.

