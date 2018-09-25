Indian Congress world’s second most corrupt party in fake news

NEW DELHI: A ‘news listicle’ about the top 10 most corrupt political parties in the world is being widely shared on Twitter claiming that the Congress is second on the list.

On Monday, the list was tweeted by TV Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and a trustee of Akshay Patra Foundation. Filmmaker Vivek Agnhotri also tweeted the link, but deleted it later.

The link Pai and Agnihotri shared bore BBC’s name that made it look authentic. However, bbcnewshub.com, the website which hosted the listicle, has no connection with the BBC. Also, there are serious doubts over its credibility.

The same website had earlier created a listicle of the 10 ‘most corrupt politicians’ in the world for 2018 in which it included Prime Minister Narendra Modi at seventh position.

In March 2017, the same website had produced a listicle declaring Congress as the fourth most corrupt political party in the world, only to replace it with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later in August.

Last year, SM Hoaxslayer reported that the website didn’t provide any methodology, data or criteria for its list, and is most likely a fake.

Geeta Pandey, BBC Online’s Editor, India and Women affairs, even debunked the fake news website last year and said the premier news organisation never conducts such surveys.

On Monday, some Twitter users pointed out to Pai that the news website was fake. Television anchor and political analyst Sumanth Raman said the website that created the listicle is not authentic. To this, Pai responded, “Good you have clarified this! We do not want any Indian entity to be on any such list.”

However, Pai didn’t delete his tweet.

Fake news: What exactly is it – and how can you spot it? The Telegraph reports.

"Fake news" was not a term many people used two years ago, but it is now seen as one of the greatest threats to democracy, free debate and the Western order.

As well as being a favourite term of Donald Trump, it was also named 2017's word of the year, raising tensions between nations, and may lead to regulation of social media.

And yet, nobody can agree on what it is, the extent of the problem, and what to do about it. Here's everything you need to know.

The origins of fake news: Governments and powerful individuals have used information as a weapon for millennia, to boost their support and quash dissidence.

Statistics & Facts about Fake News: Fake news has been one of the most hotly-debated socio-political topics of recent years. Websites which deliberately published hoaxes and misleading information popped up across the Internet and were often shared on social media to increase their reach. As a result, people in the United States became wary of the information that they read online, with over a quarter stating that they rarely trusted the news that they read on social media.

Terms such as “fake news”, “post-truth” and “alternative facts” will be forever associated with the 2016 Presidential Election. Hoax stories, such as Hillary Clinton selling weapons to ISIS and Pope Francis endorsing Trump for President were liked and commented upon hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook, with many consumers not being able to tell whether the headlines were real or not. Over 60 percent of respondents in a survey believed that the latter headline, claiming the Pope released a statement in support of the Republican candidate, was somewhat or very accurate. This highlights the level of confusion that fake news caused which, according to President Obama, created a “dust cloud of nonsense”.

It was not just the political sphere that was affected by this fake news drama. These hoaxes also included crime stories, with one story about a woman’s extreme reaction to winning the lottery being engaged with on Facebook almost 1.77 million times. The frequency with which such bogus headlines infiltrate social media and the Internet is alarming, as over half of the population claim to regularly see fake news on sites such as Facebook or Twitter.

However, the argument about whose duty it is to combat fake news rumbles on. After increasing pressure from the government and media, Facebook took steps to limit the amount of hoax articles on its site by encouraging users to flag a news article thought to be factually inaccurate.

In a 2018 survey, 29 percent of respondents agreed that social media sites should be the most responsible for ensuring people are not exposed to fake news. However, a larger share believed that other media sources were more responsible for the spread of fake news. With 14 percent of people admitting that they have deliberately shared a fake political news story online, it is clear that these fake news stories will continue to gain traction as long as people are still willing to share them online.