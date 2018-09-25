Parliament building strong ties with US: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser said Pakistan believed relations with United States on equality basis and parliament of Pakistan was committed to building strong links with US, neighboring countries and entire region for enhance cooperation on economic front.

“I will discuss the problems confronted by the business community with minister for finance and minister for commerce for their resolution,” he said while addressing First Pak-US Business Opportunity Conference held here on Monday.

The NA speaker said that it has been widely acknowledged that National prosperity, sustainable development and quality of life of a common man heavily depends on the business fraternity working side by side with the government for bringing about a positive change and strengthening the economy.

He said that despite all challenges, the business community of Pakistan has significantly contributed to the social-economic development of the country. He said that all the developmental challenges and national issues can be adequately tackled by taking an inclusive approach.

The speaker said that due to flawed economic policies, political instability, chaos and horrific wave of terrorism the national economy badly affected. “The terror hit areas of the country especially province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa it was never easy to carry out routine business activity,” he added.

He said that despite of all challenges the country had managed to a significant breakthrough on economic and political front as well as against the terrorism.

He said the civilian leadership’s confidence put in the efforts of our security forces, the war on terror had borne fruits, and business environment was reasonable, more conducive for local and international investment.

Asad Qaiser said that due to changes in global economic landscape the centre of gravity of world economy has shifted to emerging economies growing at a much faster pace.

The NA speaker said that encouraging regional integration and connectivity is one of the key pillars of Pakistan’s policy and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the most promising element of this policy. “The CPEC will help to end power outages in Pakistan and ensure connectivity between China, South Asia and Central Asia,” he said.

He expressed his optimism that CPEC will open new vistas of development for Pakistan and entire region.

The speaker said that despite tensed relations between Pakistan and United States, it was encouraging sign that the volume of trade between the two countries had touched new height. He said that textile, tourism and agriculture industry have a huge untapped potential. He invited the US investors to invest in Pakistan and assured all kind of facilitations and support to them.

Asad Qaiser hoped that bilateral business and investment ventures would help in the betterment of bilateral relations between the two countries. He urged upon the business chambers to play role of well-established communications channel between the government and business community for broader interest of the country.

The NA speaker assured that issues of national importance will be brought in the House for discussion and experts concerned will be invited for opinion and in light of their suggestion the policies will be finalised.