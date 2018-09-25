Crackdown launched on unregistered hospitals

MANSEHRA: The provincial Health Regulatory Authority on Monday sealed two diagnostic laboratories and warned management of six hospitals to overcome lacking or else the facilities would be sealed.

“We have launched a crackdown against quacks and unregistered hospitals to provide better health care to people in remote parts of the province,” Sajjad Khan, the inspector of authority, told reporters in Oghi.

The health team comprising inspectors Sajjad Khan and Mohammad Arif visited in health centres, diagnostic laboratories and health facilities in Oghi and sealed two laboratories.