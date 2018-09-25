Young speaker says education can defeat terrorism

NOWSHERA: A young motivational speaker, Hammad Safi, said on Monday that terrorism and ignorance could be eliminated through knowledge and modern education could prove a milestone in building the character of children.

Speaking to orphans at the Ummah Children Academy in Nowshera district, Hammad Safi said that besides advanced and contemporary education, character building of the children could be done through the teachings of Islam and philosophies of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Hammad Safi maintained that terrorism could simply be eliminated by educating people, which guarantees a bright future. He asked the well-off people of the society to donate to the academy, which educated the children of those who have been martyred in the fight against terrorism. Hammad Safi also appreciated the efforts of the management of Ummah Children Academy, who were providing education to orphans. The chairman of the academy, Maulana Muhammad Idrees, country director Sahibzada Imran and others were also present on the occasion.