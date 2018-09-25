IGFC again assures Akakhels of return to native areas

BARA: Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) North Major Gen Muhammad Wasim Ashraf visited Milward area in Akakhel in Bara subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Monday.

A tribal elder Malik Zahir Shah Afridi informed the IGFC that the temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) of Akakhel had not returned to native areas in the Tirah valley.

He said the TDPs belonging to the poor tribe of Akakhel had been facing acute problems including education, health and jobs as they are passing miserable life in tents and rented houses.

Major Gen Muhammad Wasim Ashraf told the elders that the tribal areas would prosper soon as peace had been restored there. “The tribal people have rendered sacrifices alongside security forces against the militants,” he said, adding that tribesmen are patriotic people.

The IGFC assured that the displaced persons belonging to Akakhel would be sent back to native areas soon.

He said that peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas was a lifetime gift given by the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) to the locals.

Major Gen Muhammad Wasim Ashraf said the government would give Akakhels due share in recruitment in the Frontier Corps.

“The Frontier Corps will arrange temporary education facilities for children of Saphyano Killay till the government rebuilds schools,” he promised.

The IGFC said the tribesmen and security forces would jointly work for development and prosperity of Pakistan. He appreciated the cooperation of locals for eliminating terrorism in the area.