Soldier martyred in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: A member of the security forces was martyred and another sustained injuries in a blast near a checkpost in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said the blast took place on the Norak-Paloseen road. One soldier was martyred and another injured in the blast. The fallen and injured soldiers were shifted to the camp hospital in Miranshah. After the blast, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators of the blast.