Tue September 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Pakistan national team’s trainer quits

ISLAMABAD: Following the footsteps of head coach, national hockey team’s foreign trainer Daniel Barry also resigned from his assignment.

In his email written to some senior players, Barry said he was stepping down from his role with the Pakistan team.“Sorry to say, but sadly, I too will be stepping down from my role with the Pakistan hockey team. The decision was not an easy one to make I assure you. Getting to work alongside you all for the past five months was an absolute pleasure and I enjoyed all of your company over the short journey.

“I wish you all the success and happiness you deserve and encourage you to keep on working hard to fulfill your goals. Please stay in touch and feel free to contact me if wish to do so,” he said in his email to the players.Meanwhile, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has named 31 probables for the training camp for the Asian Champions Trophy.

The fifth edition of the trophy is scheduled to be held in Muscat (Oman) from October 18-28.Probables are: Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Senior, Rashid Mehmood, Muhammad Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Mubashar Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Muhammad Rizwan Junior, Muhammad Rizwan Senior, Muhammad Toseeq Arshad, Ali Shan, Muhammad Umar Bhutta, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Shafqat Rasool, Muhammad Azfar Yaqoob, Muhammad Atiq, Muhammad Arslan Qadir, Ajaz Ahmad, Muhammad Irfan Junior, Muhammad Dilber, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Atif Mushtaq, Rizwan Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Saran bin Qamar, Syed Zeeshan Bukhari.

