Pakistan A squad named

ISLAMABAD: Some leading performers were ignored for selection in the 14-member Pakistan A squad announced to face Australia in a four-day first-class game to be played at the ICC Academy (Dubai) from September 29 to October 2.

KRL’s Ali Shafiq (leading wicket-taker in the on-going Quaid-i-Azam Trophy with 23 wickets) and Syed Tauseeq Shah (youngster from Rawalpindi and one of the leading wicket-takers with 17 wickets) were not considered for selection in the A side.

In fact when it comes to selection of bowlers, none from the top 15 performers was picked, raising serious questions over utility and worth of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy performers.

Squad: Sami Aslam, Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asad Shafiq (captain), Usman Salahuddin, Saad Ali, Agha Salman, Muhammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Waqas Maqsood, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Amir Yamin, Umaid Asif and Saud Shakeel.