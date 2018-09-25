Need to take our catches, says Sarfraz

DUBAI: Sarfraz Ahmed is under pressure and it is showing.His role as the team’s captain has come under a lot of scrutiny following two crushing defeats that Pakistan have suffered against old rivals India in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai.

Pakistan have been really sloppy in the field and that forced Sarfraz to take a swipe at his players after Pakistan went down against India by nine wickets.“If we keep dropping catches, we won’t win games,” he said after the match.

“We’ve done hard work at fielding. So I’m not sure what’s going wrong. I thought the pitch was difficult to bat on, that it would be hard for a new batsman to start here and for that reason we should have held on to our catches.”

Conceding that Pakistan were “20-30 runs short” Sarfraz hailed Sharma and Dhawan for their performance and talked about a mismatch in the skill level between the teams.

“They had set batsman to do the job. We’re trying to get early wickets, we’re talking with the bowlers, and when we don’t get them, with batsmen like Rohit and Dhawan, it’s hard to come back,” he said.

“Their skill-level is high, ours is not quite there, but by the final, we’ll get better. It’s a do-or-die match for us in the next game (against Bangladesh), we’ll do our best.”