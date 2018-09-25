Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Our pace bowlers did the damage: Chahal

DUBAI: India’s young spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had an impressive outing in his team’s emphatic nine-wicket triumph against Pakistan.

Chahal took 2-46 in the Asia Cup mismatch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium but gave all the credit to his team’s pacers for building ample pressure on the Pakistani top order.

“The new-ball bowlers usually bowl seven to eight overs before we spinners come into the attack, and the pressure they build on the batsmen with the new ball — they concede not more than 20-25 runs — helps us plan our line of attack as to where to bowl to maintain that pressure,” Chahal told reporters in a post-match press conference.

“Because if you don’t give away boundaries in this format, the batsmen will inevitably be under pressure.”Chahal was introduced in the eighth over, inside the first Powerplay, and responded immediately by trapping Imam-ul-Haq in front of the wickets. He said he is now comfortable with bowling with field restrictions given how much he has bowled in the Powerplay in Twenty20 cricket.

“I have bowled quite a lot during the Powerplay in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and T20s, so this isn’t anything new for me,” he said. “I keep practising for it in the nets and vary my pace and lengths according to the wicket.”

However, while the three Indian spinners were effective, returning four wickets between them, their Pakistani counterparts in Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan weren’t quite so.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy