‘Mustafizur was like a magician’

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza heaped praise on Mustafizur Rahman after the fast bowler’s brilliant final over to defend eight runs against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2018.

For the second time in as many games, Afghanistan found themselves on the wrong side of the result despite dragging the match extremely close.

They had lost to Pakistan by three wickets with only three balls to spare in their first Super Four clash, and on Sunday, they lost by three runs as Rahman weaved his magic while defending eight in the final over.

Rahman was in discomfort at one point due to cramps, but the 23-year-old pulled through to deliver a fantastic final over. With his full range of variations he befuddled the Afghanistan batsmen.

“At the end of the game, Rahman was like a magician,” said Mortaza after the match. “It was difficult to defend eight runs, credit goes to Rahman.“Rahman was cramping a bit in the middle. We wanted him to bowl 10 overs but he couldn’t. It is hot and (it’s) a tough job.”

Bangladesh also had a middle-order resurgence to thank for their crucial victory. They were reeling at 87-5 at one stage but Mahmudullah (74) and Imrul Kayes (72 not out), the latter called into the squad only after the loss to India as an injury replacement, put on a 128-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take their side to 249-7.

“It was Mahmudullah and Kayes, playing his first game... they set it up for us with the bat,” Mortaza said.With that victory, Bangladesh are in serious contention to make the final.