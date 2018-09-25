Pakistan’s casual approach annoys fans

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and his men’s casual approach against India in two important matches has come as a surprise to many cricket fans who demanded of the players to raise the level of their game in the coming matches.

Led by Sarfraz, all national cricketers put up below par performance in the last three matches of the Asia Cup forcing fans and some former cricketers to call for players’ accountability.

“Look at the non-serious attitude of players against India. While Indian cricketers’ attitude was totally professional, majority of our players were seen showing lack of confidence,” a local cricket fan Asif Sheikh said.India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the pool match and then return with yet another impressive nine-wicket victory in the Super Four match against Greenshirts.

“What has happened to Pakistan cricketers? Majority of them hardly look serious with some of them clearly giving the impression that neither they are fit nor they are in a positive frame of mind to give their hundred percent,” a former Test cricketer said.

He questioned the fitness level of Sarfraz, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir. “It seems that they are just going through their motions. None of three looks fit and ready to take the attack to Indians.”

The former cricketer said he was amazed at the level of Sarfraz’s ability to comprehend the best out of given situation. “Dubai City Stadium pitch tends to get batting friendly at later stage. I am amazed at Sarfraz’s decision to bat first in the Super Four match against India. Had Rohit Sharma won the toss, he would have also put Pakistan into bat knowing well that chasing target would be easier. It seems that Pakistan captain was not serious to make all out effort to beat India.”

Sarfraz is going through the worst batting and fielding patches of his life. Besides dropping catches in recently held series, Sarfraz’s batting average shows his approach towards the game.

In the last 12 One-Day Internationals Sarfraz scored 160 runs with an average of around 17 runs per innings. “Had there been any other captain, the media would have started hue and cry and would have demanded his resignation. But in the case of Sarfraz no one raises voice. He is too mediocre a wicketkeeper when it comes to keeping against spinners. If he is not in a position to contribute with bat, there is no need to give him this important position,” the former Test player who also worked as a team coach said.

He called on Pakistan cricketers to raise the level of their game during the next match against Bangladesh for a place in final.