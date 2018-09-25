5 killed as landslide hits mud house in IOK

SRINAGAR: At least five members of a family were killed on Monday after landslide hit their mud house in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The landslide was triggered due to overnight rains in Gandoh area of Doda district, about 259 km south of Srinagar.“Early Monday five members of a family including three women were buried alive after a landslide hit their mud house here at Bhotli in Gandoh area,” a police official posted at police control room Doda told Xinhua. “The bodies have been retrieved.”According to officials, the locals came to know about the incident in the morning, following which they informed local police.