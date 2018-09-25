Kenyan governor charged with pregnant lover’s murder

NAIROBI: A Kenyan governor was charged with murder on Monday following the death of his pregnant young lover whose body was found dumped in a forest earlier this month.

Migori county governor Okoth Obado, who was arrested on Friday, denies involvement in the killing of 26-year-old student Sharon Otieno. Obado was remanded in custody by the High Court judge until his bail hearing on Tuesday. Obado´s personal assistant, his bodyguard, two local officials and a taxi driver have also been arrested in connection with the murder. Obado, who initially denied having an affair with Otieno, was arrested after DNA testing confirmed he was the father of the seven-month-old foetus that died with her. A post-mortem showed that Otieno had likely been raped, strangled and stabbed multiple times before dying.