Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

World

REUTERS
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russia to supply Syria S-300 air defence system

MOSCOW: Russia announced on Monday it will supply an S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria in two weeks despite strong Israeli objections, a week after Moscow blamed Israel for indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military plane in Syria.

The White House said it hoped Russia would reconsider the move, which US National Security Advisor John Bolton called a "significant escalation" of the seven-year war. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow had in the past obliged Israel by refraining to supply Syria with the system.

But last week´s crash, which killed 15 Russian service members, had forced Russia to take "adequate retaliatory measures" to keep its troops safe. "A modern S-300 air defence missile system will be transferred to the Syrian armed forces within two weeks," he said.

The system will "significantly increase the Syrian army´s combat capabilities," he said. President Vladimir Putin discussed the decision by phone on Monday with Israel´s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin said. Russia, which fights in Syria to support the government, has said Syria shot the IL-20 surveillance plane down by mistake shortly after Israeli jets hit a nearby target.

Moscow blamed Israel for creating dangerous conditions that caused the crash. Israel, which has struck Syria scores of times during the war, said after the incident that it would work to improve "deconfliction" of its missions with Russian forces, but would not halt them.

It has long lobbied Moscow not to provide the S-300 to Syria, fearing this would hinder its aerial capability to strike build-ups of Iranian and Hezbollah forces in Syria. Israeli officials could not immediately be reached to respond to Russia´s announcement on Monday, a Jewish holiday, but Israel has repeatedly rejected suggestions it was to blame for the plane crash.

Amos Yadlin, a former head of Israeli military intelligence who now directs Tel Aviv University´s Institute for National Security Studies, called the accusation that Israel played a role in the crash "fake news... meant to assuage diplomatic pressures and cloud the responsibility of Syrian and Russian officers for downing the plane.

"Supplying S-300 increases risk by unprofessional Syrian operators first and foremost to the Russian air force, to Israel, the United States and the coalition as well as to civil aviation. Israel has been preparing for this threat for 20 years and will know how to handle it," he tweeted.

Alexander Khramchikhin of the Moscow-based Institute of Military and Political Analysis said the S-300 could "seriously affect Israel´s ability to carry out its strikes in Syria". Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Centre and a former colonel in the Russian army, said the S-300 would make Israel "more careful in the vicinity of Russian assets".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the decision to supply the weapons was not directed at any third country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy