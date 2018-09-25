Rabi season to face 50pc water shortage

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers in the Senate Committee on Water Resources voiced concern over the anticipated less water availability for irrigation in the upcoming Rabi (winter season) that starting next month. Its major crops include wheat, gram, lentil potatoes, onions and tomatoes.

The Senate committee which met here with Senator Shammim Afridi in the chair was informed by the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) officials that there could be 50pc shortage of water for the coming Rabi season.

Irsa authorities informed that a meeting of the advisory committee of Irsa had been called to examine the availability of water during the Rabbi crops. Member Irsa Sindh said that water shortage would reach 50 per cent during the Rabbi season. The committee directed Irsa to provide minutes of its advisory committee.

Officials of the authority said that currently, it anticipating 45pc shortage for Rabi crops 2018/19. Further, during outgoing Kharif (Summer Season) 21pc water shortage was seen.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah was of the view that Sindh has incurred 31 per cent of agricultural losses due to water scarcity in the province. He stressed the need to address certain issues that were essential in the context of water scarcity in Pakistan. Senator Shah stated that the Indus Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 was signed by him when he represented Sindh as chief minister in 1991. He asserted that as per the accord the need to check sea intrusion and ensure minimum escapage below Kotri was emphasized. Sindh held the view that the optimum level was 10MAF which was discussed at length while other studies indicated lower or higher figures. It was, therefore, decided that further studies would be undertaken to establish minimum escapage.

Senator Shah showed displeasure and questioned Irsa about the reason why in 28 years this study has not been conducted. He stated that Sindh has suffered miserably as a result of this delay and today thousands of acres has been destroyed in Thatta and Badin due to sea intrusion. He asserted that the committee be informed of how many cusecs of water was available in the system during the months of March, April and May and the amount of water that had been delegated to Sindh. He questioned the reason for flood canals being opened in the wake of acute water shortage in Sindh. He also questioned why under the same circumstances Mangla was filled.

Senator Jamaldini, while asserting that the situation in Sindh was extremely critical, said that the plight of Balochistan cannot be ignored. He suggested that Wapda chairman must conceive two dams for Balochistan so that the acute water shortage issue is addressed in the province. He also suggested that senior officers from the National Water Commission be invited in the next meeting.

Senator Jan Jamali, who is a retired member of the Senate, was a special invitee. Senator Jamali was of the view that in the near future only a water secure country would be a food secure country. Pointing out the seriousness of the matter and its internal repercussions, he asserted that if this matter is not dealt in an effective manner, interprovincial harmony is at stake.

Senator Usman Kakar said that unfair water distribution agreement among provinces was made and added that this agreement should have been made on fair water distribution mechanism. He demanded that new water distribution agreement should be framed among provinces for fair water distribution.

He said that other provinces were using water allocated to KP province and no new barrage had been given to KP. He said that even Balochistan was not getting its five per cent allocated share of water. He said that water in Balochistan had dried up and people from this province were migrating due to water shortage to other areas. He said that agriculture sector is destroyed due to water shortage and appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take its notice.

Senator Sabir Shah said that the current process of constructing Diamer Bhasha Dam should continue and money under head of donation should be maintained in separate account. He said that Diamer Basha Dam was being diverted to take credit. He said that they would not allow any conspiracy to succeed against Diamer Bhasha Dam.

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain said that development in water sector was made during time of dictator Ayub Khan and demanded that Wapda should be relieved of bureaucrats. He proposed to the prime minister to implement it. He said that bureaucrats were not partner in development.

Muzammil Hussain said that the questions being asked by the revered Committee did not pertain to either of the agencies present. He said that these were political and policy issues that Irsa and Wapda being executing agencies do not have the power to address. He asserted that if a day-long session is called, 99 per cent questions asked by the committee would be addressed. He asserted that if any progress is to be made, it is imperative that Wapda reports should be directly sent to the PM and is questioned about the progress of each project every week. He further added that this was the only way forward to make any progress.

The committee chairman, Senator Shammim Afridi, directed Wapda chairman to send his recommendations to the committee in writing at the earliest. Meanwhile, Irsa officers were also directed to answer the queries in writing raised by Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah within 10 days.

Afridi further said that the discussion on building Kalabagh dam was going on to generate controversy, and this issue should be stopped now. He said that Diamer Bhasha dam would not be built if issue of Kalabagh dam is not stopped.

Senator Jan Muhammad Jamali said that India had caused a war on water issue in Pakistan and provinces were now fighting for water availability.