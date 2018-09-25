Trader, son drown as car falls into canal

FAISALABAD: A prominent businessman and his son drowned when their car plunged into a canal near Fesco headquarters on Monday.

Gulzar Ahmad and his son Tausif Ahmad of Gulberg Colony, Faisalabad, were moving in a car towards Khurrianwala when the vehicle plunged into the canal. As a result, they both drowned. Their bodies were fished out by the rescuers.

Man kills step-brother over petty issue: A man gunned down his step-brother over a petty matter here on Monday.

M Yar of Chak 206/RB, Khurrianwala shot dead his step-brother Javed Ahmed over a dispute of constructing a common wall of their houses.

Yar sprayed bullets on him, which also injured his sister-in-law, her minor nephew and two nieces. They were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

CHILDREN FIGHT CLAIMS LIFE: A man was shot dead over the fight of children in Chak 279/GB. Accused Shahid Iqbal and his accomplices opened fire on his rivals over the fighting of their children. As a result, Muhammad Ashraf, his son Nasir Ali and nephew Muhammad Saleem sustained critical injuries. One of the injured died in hospital. Police have registered a case against the accused.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Two people, including a woman, died in separate road accidents on Monday.

A rickshaw hit a woman of Bakar Mandi, when she was crossing a road. As a result, she died on the spot. Muhammad Khan of Chak 221/GB suffered critical injuries when a van hit him. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

MAN KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man was killed in a road accident here on Monday. Maqbool Ahmed of Ghulam Muhammadabad was knocked to death by a speeding motorcyclist when he was waiting for a bus. Police have registered a case against the motorcyclist on the report of Kashif, son of the victim.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide here on Monday. Reportedly, Hanif of Ghulam Muhammadabad shot himself dead after having a dispute with his family members.