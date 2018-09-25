India can’t subjugate Pakistan: Moosavi

ISLAMABAD: Head of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya (TNFJ) Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said on Monday that India could not subjugate Pakistan despite making repeated attempts.

“The latest threat is also a part of the same campaign, however, India must remember that it is not a Pakistan of 1971 but it is a nuclear state of 2018. Any kind of Indian aggression will receive a befitting and unforgettable response,” he said while addressing to members of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board.

Moosavi said the latest martyrdom of seven Pakistani soldiers in North Waziristan is continuation of the countless sacrifices rendered for the protection and safety of Pakistan by our courageous armed forces and the entire nation salutes these martyrs.

He said that India and Israel were fully abetted by the chief of evil powers, who was following the heinous agenda of destabilising the Islamic world and that was why the Zionists, Christians, Jews and Hindus had joined hands to eliminate all hurdles in the way of greater Israel and India. “Arab countries that were once united under the Saudi Arabian leadership to work for the restoration of Palestinians rights, are now working against Iran under the American leadership. Attack on the parade in Iran is also a part of the same conspiracy. Evil powers must remember that an attack on any of the Islamic state will be considered as an attack on the entire Muslim world,” he warned.

Moosavi contended, “Karbala teaches us not to compromise with the oppression. Imam Zainul Abideen (AS) kept the message of Hussainiyat alive despite undergoing excessive torture and imprisonment, and hence defeated tyranny and cruelty despite being victim of the worst kind of oppression”. Moosavi said Indian forces forcefully occupied Kashmir in 1947 while one third of the Kashmir was liberated by the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.