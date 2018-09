Fazl, Muqam meet Nawaz

LAHORE: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence.

Fazl inquired about his health and prayed for the departed soul of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. PML-N Leader Amir Muqam also called on Nawaz Sharif earlier in the day.