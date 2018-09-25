Five Kashmiris martyred in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Five Kashmiris were martyred in fighting with India forces here. An Indian soldier was also killed in the battle, the army said on Monday.
Colonel Rajesh Kalia said two Kashmiris died on Sunday when the army detected a group trying to cross the border dividing Kashmir. Three more Kashmiris and an Indian soldier died on Monday.
