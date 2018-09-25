Chaudhry brothers praise S Arabia’s role

LAHORE: PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema attended a dinner Monday hosted by Saudi ambassador on the national day of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad. Talking to media, they said Saudi Arabia is such a brother and friend which stood with Pakistan in every difficult time, be it foreign aggression or any internal issue; Saudi monarchs have always played a key role in its solution.