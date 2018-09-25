Adiala Jail official given clean chit in Hanif Abbasi probe

LAHORE: An inquiry committee constituted to probe the presence of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in the barrack of Nawaz Sharif has cleared Superintendent of Adiala Jail of charges and recommended action against over 50 officials of lower rank. The Punjab government had initiated an inquiry as the picture of Hanif Abbasi went viral on social media. Abbasi was also shifted to Attock Jail later on. DIG Prisons Malik Shaukat Feroz and AIG Malik Sarfraz Nawaz probed the incident and cleared Superintendent of the jail.