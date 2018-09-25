LG system a provincial subject, says Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah has said the federal government cannot impose their Local Government (LG) system on all provinces as it is a provincial subject, a private channel reported.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday he said the federal government cannot bring civil reforms to the entire country but only to provinces under their control.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has a majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. He added that looking at the federal budget it seems as if Imran Khan came into power to tax the poor. Referring to recently imposed taxes by the government in the amended budget for the fiscal year, Shah claimed that Pakistan has the lowest ratio of tax-paying citizens. He urged the government to give Parliament the authority to appoint the chairman for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The PPP leader also said gas and petrol taxes come from the common man’s pockets and claimed the PPP had never raised prices on such basic necessities.