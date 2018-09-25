Tue September 25, 2018
MH
Munawar Hasan
September 25, 2018

Ravi, Chenab water level rises after rains

LAHORE: Flood threat sounded in the Punjab province on Monday following increase in water inflow from India to 57,000 cusecs in River Ravi at Jassar near the provincial metropolis.

According to an official of Flood Forecasting Division (FFA), high flood is being witnessed since Monday evening in River Ravi as water from Indian side dramatically started increasing following incessant rains in the catchment area. A similar situation was feared in River Sutlej in next 24 to 48 hours. The flood situation developing in River Ravi may turn into a major threat as water level is still rising. Anything above 50,000 cusecs at Jassar or Shahdara is considered a dangerous level given the fact that encroachments and years of low flow have led to a badly clogged waterway.

An official said water inflow at Jassar started increasing from 5,000 cusecs recorded on Sunday evening to over 50,000 cusecs at 7pm on Monday, which led to medium level flood. It is feared that flood level may touch 100,000 cusecs, as per the FFD estimation. India has yet not informed Pakistan about flood in River Ravi and Sutlej, said a senior official of Pakistan’s Indus Water Commission. Whenever India releases water from headworks that can reach to Pakistan, they are bound to inform us, the official said.

He added that the flow being witnessed in Ravi and Sutlej were basically increased due to heavy rain in the last 36 hours. Sutlej water is feared to be over 50,000 cusecs after release from Rupar Headworks. India is bound to tell Pakistan if outflow from Rupar exceeds 50,000 cusecs.

It is not necessarily that this volume of water actually reaches Pakistan, the official said as it could be diverted upstream. “However, we should sound alarm downstream,” he said. Similarly, if outflow from Madhupur Headworks on River Ravi in India exceeds 30,000 cusecs, the neighbouring country under the Indus Water Treaty is bound to inform Pakistan timely.

On the other hand, the inflow at Gandda Singhwala at River Sutlej was around 2,000 cusecs on Monday night after doubling in the last 24 hours. There is no immediate threat of floods in Sutlej River, said an official. However, he added, inflow could increase significantly in next 24 to 48 hours, jumping up to 25,000 to 50,000 cusecs. It depends on the Indian side that how much water they could divert before reaching Pakistan after release from Rupar Headworks.

A peak at Marala at Rive Chenab was also witnessed during past 24 hours as water inflow from Indian side surpassed 100,000 cusecs. India did tell the Pakistan office of Indus Water Commission about the increase in outflow from Indian side at River Chenab and Tawi tributary. “We informed the relevant authorities accordingly,” said the official. It may be noted that Indian Punjab and other surrounding states in neighbouring country are badly hit by the flood and intense rain. Schools and colleges will remain closed in East Punjab on Tuesday due to heavy rains, which have led to rise in water level in the downstream areas of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers.

