Quaid Trophy 4th round begins today

LAHORE: The round four of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 will roll into action from September 25 (today) at various venues of the country while the One-day format of the Quaid Trophy will be played on September 30.

At the LCCA Ground, Lahore Region White face KRL, Umpires: Khalid Mahmood Sr. & Shamim Ansari, Referee: Khalid Niazi, Scorer: Waqar Ahmed At Iqbal Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad, Peshawar Region vs. SNGPL, Umpires: Muhammad Asif & Sultan Mahmood, Referee: Nadeem Arshad, Scorer: Noor Nabi At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad Region vs. NBP, Umpires: Alay Haider & Imtiaz Iqbal, Referee: Aziz-ur-Rehman, Scorer: Fazale Azeem

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, FATA Region vs. HBL, Umpires: Saqid Khan & Farooq Ali Khan, Referee: Iqbal Sheikh, Scorer: Aamir Sharif At National Stadium, Karachi Region White vs. PTV, Umpires: Qaiser Waheed & Asif Farooq Awan, Referee: Ahmer Saeed, Scorer: Syed Imran Ali At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Region vs. WAPDA, Umpires: Tahir Rasheed & Waleed Yaqoob, Referee: Muhammad Aslam, Scorer: Shakeel Ahmed

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan Region vs. ZTBL, Umpires: Adnan Rashid & Riazuddin, Referee: Muhammad Javed, Scorer: Muhammad Akbar

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Region Blues vs. SSGCL, Umpires: Majid Hussain & Aslam Bareach, Referee: Sohail Idrees, Scorer: Najamus Saeed.