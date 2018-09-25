Sadiq says U-19 team to live upto expectations

LAHORE: Former Test opener and Pakistan U-19 cricket team manager Sadiq Muhammad said on Monday that National Junior team will perform up to expectations in the U-19 Asia Cup by learning from the mistakes of senior national team which is currently engaged in Asia Cup in the UAE.

“Our team is watching the matches of the ongoing senior Asia Cup and players are being taught how to overcome their gray areas in demanding situations,” he told APP here.

Pak U-19 team is attending a training camp at Karachi to give final touches to its preparations for the U-19 Asia Cup being played in Dhaka from September 29 to October 7. Pakistan team will leave for Dhaka on Sept 27.

“Special emphasis is being placed on developing the ability to sustain pressure in tough situations and to demonstrate a higher level of game to live up to the expectations,” said the former Test cricketer.

To a question, U-19 team official said Pak senior team exhibited poor performance in the two matches against India in Asia Cup. “Our senior team’s fielding was weak and many catches were dropped and most importantly our batsmen did not bat to a required level and failed to realise the situation in both the games. On the other hand, the Indian batsmen made best of their batting talent and led their side to success.”

Sadiq said as U-19 team manager he has one message to his team to play quality cricket according to the need of hour in a specific match. “That is why we are advising them to learn from the mistakes of the senior team,” he added.

Answering a question, he said it was imperative to include seasoned batsman M Hafeez in the Pak senior team for Asia Cup and his presence could have enhanced the batting.

“In the given circumstances, the coming match of our senior team against Bangladesh is important and if they qualify for the final, then (it) team should forget what had happened in the past two matches and it should play the ultimate showdown with a undying spirit, professional approach and without feeling any added pressure. “Obviously when we play against India, our players feel themselves under pressure, but they must avoid to go down under added pressure, as taking extra pressure always results in hampering team’s performance.”