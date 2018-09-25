Tue September 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Pak ‘A’ team named for Australia 4-dayer

LAHORE: The national selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq has announced 14-member squad of Pakistan ‘A’ to face Australia in a four-day first-class game at ICC Academy, Dubai from September 29 to October 2, 2018. The team will depart for Dubai on September 26, 2018.

Asad Shafiq will lead the team comprising Test players Wahab Riaz, who was most recently out of the Pakistan setup missing the bus for tour of Ireland and England earlier this year and the Asia Cup 2018.

Also in the squad are 30-year-old pacer Rahat Ali, who in his last Test outing against Ireland in March this year went wicketless and was dropped for the subsequent two-match series against England, 22-year-old opener Sami Aslam, who has 13 Tests under his belt scoring 758 runs at 31.58, Iftikar Ahmed, Usman Salahuddin and wicketkeeper Muhmmad Rizwan, all of whom have played one Test each for Pakistan. 23-year-old Saud Shakeel is the bright young prospect to watch out as he will be flying to Dubai on the back of some strong performances in the domestic circuit raking up scores of 108*, 33*, 52, 78, 82*, 18, 42, 100* in his last six competitive matches.

The national selection committee led by Inzamam ul Haq, have surprisingly have not picked a specialist spinner in the squad that will face Australia.The players include Sami Aslam, Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asad Shafiq (Captain), Usman Salahuddin, Saad Ali, Agha Salman, M Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Waqas Maqsood, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Amir Yamin, Umaid Asif and Saud Shakeel.

The team management comprises Tauseef. Ahmed (team manager), Hafiz Sajjad Akbar (head coach), Abdur Rehman (assistant coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Hafiz Naeem ur Rasul (physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (trainer) and Usman Hashmi (analyst).

