Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Imran Khan's appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Not failing; only flailing

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar's claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

India can't intimidate Pakistan: Imran

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

ICC to hear PCB case against India

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will hear Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) case against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its claim from India for their refusal to play a bilateral cricket series from October 1-3 at its headquarters in Dubai.

Pakistan has claimed damages of approximately Rs 447 crore for India not playing any bilateral cricket with them despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which guarantees six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. The BCCI has asserted that the MoU is not binding on them.

The PCB is being represented by Kh Ahmad Hosain, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Alexandros Panayides of Clifford Chance, London, Lawyers from Clifford Chance, London. Lawyers from LMA Ebrahim Hosain, Pakistan, Salman Naseer, PCB GM Legal Affairs, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Monday. The Dispute Panel hearing the matter comprises Michael Beloff QC, Chairperson, Jan Paulsson Annabelle Bennett.

“The hearing is private. The Award and the reasons thereof will be made public,” said a PCB statement.Meanwhile, the BCCI has also geared up for an off-the-field battle with the PCB by hiring a Dubai-based law firm and a British lawyer for the ICC hearing on the compensation claim filed by the Pakistan. “The BCCI has hired Dubai-based law firm Herbert Smith Freehills along with British Lawyer QC Ian Mills to represent us at the Dispute Resolution Committee hearing. Since the case is happening in Dubai, we needed a Dubai-based law firm. Also, the ICC follows British law so, QC Ian Mills is on board. We will fight this case till finish,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying.

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Was almost cast in 'Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Was almost cast in 'Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to 'unnecessary' Loveyatri controversy

