Tue September 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Meeting discusses SBP sports calendar events

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan has said that all athletes of the province including remote areas have equal right to utilize the top standard sports facilities raised by Sports Board Punjab throughout the province; he said this while addressing a high profile meeting of Divisional and District Sports Officers at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The meeting was convened to give final shape to Sports Board Punjab’s sports calendar and Annual Sports Development Programme 2018-19. All the nine Divisional Sports Officers, 36 District Sports Officers and other top officials also attended the meeting.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh briefed the meeting about the various aspects of Sports Board Punjab’s sports calendar. All the Divisional and District Sports Officers also gave their useful opinions regarding Sports Board Punjab’s sports calendar.

Addressing the meeting DG SBP Aamir Jan said formulating a compact sports calendar is Punjab govt’s top priority and in this regard proper work has already begun. “Sports Board Punjab’s sports calendar is under process and it will be issued after its completion”.

Aamir Jan further stated that Sports Board Punjab is making all out efforts and emphasizing to provide maximum sports facilities to youth of the province. “We are planning to hold regular District Sports Championship as per our sports calendar activities”.

According to plan, 34 Olympic games will be organized at district, divisional and Punjab level every year. “In this way, all the potential youngsters will gain a great opportunity to prove their talent from grassroots level to provincial level. The registration process of young talented athletes will be launched at tehsil level,” he informed.

Aamir Jan advised all the DSOs to make complete preparations for the mega annual event. “All the sports associations of the province will also be taken on board to get maximum benefit out of this grand sporting activity,” he explained.

Comments

