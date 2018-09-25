Wasim Akram slams Pakteam’s Asia Cup performance

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Wasim Akram blasted Sarfraz Ahmed’s team saying that the one-sided contests in Asia Cup 2018 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has been an embarrassment to him and for the whole nation alike and was a pain for the viewers.

On the other hand, even former Indian cricketers showed their disappointment with Pakistan’s efforts in their match against India last night. Akram insisted that India are “miles ahead” of Pakistan and that the dismal show from the Men in Green would have caused huge disappointment among the passionate fans back in the country.

The former captain also questioned the Champions Trophy winners’ scheduling, pointing out frequent fixtures against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe and the West Indies will only help improve their records but not quality.

Akram’s frank assessment came after Pakistan were handed a nine-wicket thrashing by Rohit Sharma’s men in their Asia Cup Super Four match on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, Sarfraz’s men struggled against a disciplined bowling effort from India. Barring Shoaib Malik and the skipper, none of the other Pakistani batsmen were able to make significant contributions.

The former champions’ bowling was a bigger letdown as Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan toyed with their pacers, stitching a 210-run stand for the first wicket in chase of 238. India got to the total with ease, thereby registering their biggest-ever win in terms of wickets remaining against their familiar foes.

“They [Pakistan] need to sit down, revisit their schedule. I am all up for the promotion of the game. I am all for going to Zimbabwe and playing five ODIs and three T20s there, playing the West Indies in the UAE,” Akram said in a message.

“However, that’s not going to improve their cricket. It might improve their record but not cricket.“India is one of the top teams in the world and Pakistan are not even competing against them in this tournament. India seems miles ahead. It’s more like a one-horse race. It’s quite embarrassing for me as an ex-Pakistan player and captain to see this.

“Winning and losing is part of the game but not this. This is boring, it’s not good for television and the spectators. I can tell you the whole of Pakistan would be so disappointed the way Pakistan has performed,” he was quoted by an Indian website.

Meanwhile, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh insisted that India, who has qualified for the final, remain favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy on Friday.

“There’s a big difference between these two teams. This Pakistani team doesn’t have it in them to compete with the Indian team. They were only playing the game but not to win. India are the No.1 contender to win the Asia Cup. India remain the favourite,” Singh was quoted by a news channel.

Pakistan will now play Bangladesh in a virtual semi-final on Tuesday at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India, on the other hand, take on Afghanistan in a dead rubber in Dubai.