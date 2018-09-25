Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wasim Akram slams Pakteam’s Asia Cup performance

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Wasim Akram blasted Sarfraz Ahmed’s team saying that the one-sided contests in Asia Cup 2018 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has been an embarrassment to him and for the whole nation alike and was a pain for the viewers.

On the other hand, even former Indian cricketers showed their disappointment with Pakistan’s efforts in their match against India last night. Akram insisted that India are “miles ahead” of Pakistan and that the dismal show from the Men in Green would have caused huge disappointment among the passionate fans back in the country.

The former captain also questioned the Champions Trophy winners’ scheduling, pointing out frequent fixtures against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe and the West Indies will only help improve their records but not quality.

Akram’s frank assessment came after Pakistan were handed a nine-wicket thrashing by Rohit Sharma’s men in their Asia Cup Super Four match on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, Sarfraz’s men struggled against a disciplined bowling effort from India. Barring Shoaib Malik and the skipper, none of the other Pakistani batsmen were able to make significant contributions.

The former champions’ bowling was a bigger letdown as Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan toyed with their pacers, stitching a 210-run stand for the first wicket in chase of 238. India got to the total with ease, thereby registering their biggest-ever win in terms of wickets remaining against their familiar foes.

“They [Pakistan] need to sit down, revisit their schedule. I am all up for the promotion of the game. I am all for going to Zimbabwe and playing five ODIs and three T20s there, playing the West Indies in the UAE,” Akram said in a message.

“However, that’s not going to improve their cricket. It might improve their record but not cricket.“India is one of the top teams in the world and Pakistan are not even competing against them in this tournament. India seems miles ahead. It’s more like a one-horse race. It’s quite embarrassing for me as an ex-Pakistan player and captain to see this.

“Winning and losing is part of the game but not this. This is boring, it’s not good for television and the spectators. I can tell you the whole of Pakistan would be so disappointed the way Pakistan has performed,” he was quoted by an Indian website.

Meanwhile, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh insisted that India, who has qualified for the final, remain favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy on Friday.

“There’s a big difference between these two teams. This Pakistani team doesn’t have it in them to compete with the Indian team. They were only playing the game but not to win. India are the No.1 contender to win the Asia Cup. India remain the favourite,” Singh was quoted by a news channel.

Pakistan will now play Bangladesh in a virtual semi-final on Tuesday at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India, on the other hand, take on Afghanistan in a dead rubber in Dubai.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy