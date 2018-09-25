Islamabad to host Asian Futsal C’ship in Dec

LAHORE: Pakistan will be hosting Asian Futsal Championship in December at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali informed in a press release that the championship will be played from December 12 to 16 and will be participated by teams from 12 countries. He further stated that invitation letters have already been sent to the interested countries. He further stated that teams include United Arab Emirate (UAE), Turkey, Nepal, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and India. As many as seven teams have confirmed their participation in the championship, however, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and India have yet to confirm their presence in the event. He said the foreign teams will start reaching Pakistan from December 8. The semifinals of the championship will be played on December 15 while final will be held on December 16. Trophies, Medals and certificates will be distributed among the winning and runner-up teams.