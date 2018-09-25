Ex-BCCI chief Biswanathdies at 93

MUMBAI: Former BCCI President, also one of the administrative giants in Indian football, Biswanath Dutt, passed away on Monday (September 24) in Kolkata after a lengthy bout with acute lung infection, at the age of 93. Dutt had worked in the India Football Association from 1973-75 before switching to cricket by entering the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), becoming the Secretary in 1977 and later, the President in 1982. He then went on to become the BCCI vice-president and held the position from 1980-81 to 1987-88 (barring the 1981-82 season). He then became the BCCI President in 1989 and served two complete terms from 1989 to 1991. Thereafter, he was the Chairman of the Trustee Board at CAB.